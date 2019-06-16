AEW News: Current AEW Star was supposed to retire in 2018 before signing with the company

The Young Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian

What's the story?

Christopher Daniels has been a mainstay of the Independent Wrestling scene for the past three decades. Since 1993 to this day, Daniels has wrestled all over the world making his name and putting on performances to be proud of to this day.

At 49 years of age, Daniels can still carry his own weight in the ring and is deceptively agile and athletic. Recently on the Talk is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, Christopher Daniels revealed that before signing with AEW, he was planning to retire from wrestling in 2018.

In case you didn't know...

Christopher Daniels is a professional wrestler who has done it all. Having started his wrestling career in 1993, he has wrestled all over the Independent Wrestling scene. He has wrestled in WWE and WCW, albeit in brief and non-memorable stints for both promotions.

He had a bigger role in TNA and Impact Wrestling, having wrestled in the company multiple times in the past two decades. However, it was Ring of Honor that has been his mainstay, making his name both as a singles wrestler and as a tag team genius alongside the likes of Frankie Kazarian.

The heart of the matter

At AEW: Double or Nothing on the 25th of May, 2019, Christopher Daniels teamed up with his SoCal Uncensored teammates Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky to take on CIMA, El Lindaman, and T-Hawk in a six-man tag team match.

However, this match might not have taken place if Christopher Daniels had gone through with his original plans. While talking on Chris Jericho's podcast, he revealed that the plan had been for SoCal Uncensored to struggle to win Gold in ROH in the last year of their contract, with Daniels retiring at the end of the year and transitioning to an authority role.

“When we pitched the idea, the original idea was that it might be my transition out of the ring. My idea in January 2018 was Frankie and Sky would be there, I wouldn’t get my contract renewed, and I would return as whatever the authority figure was going to be. I thought, ‘I’ll be 49, that’s a good number to transition out of the ring.’ Now, I am 49, and I realize, ‘I don’t want to get out of the ring.'” - h/t Fightful

However, since then the entire group elected to sign with AEW rather than re-signing with ROH.

What's next?

Christopher Daniels has signed on to AEW in the role of a coach but has chosen to stay active as a wrestler as well.

His next match is scheduled at AEW: Fyter Fest, where he is supposed to face CIMA in a single's match.

