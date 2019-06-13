AEW News: New match added to Fyter Fest

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 204 // 13 Jun 2019, 16:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW: Fyter Fest

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is getting ready for their second big event, AEW: Fyter Fest, which will take place on the 29th of June.

With the show being put out for free for fans to stream, Fyter Fest promises to be a big event as the company will be looking to gain more followers. As a result, it is up to them to include a card that can impress the pro wrestling fanbase. According to a report by Wrestling Inc, a new match has been added to the event, which might do exactly that.

In case you didn't know...

The match card for AEW Fyter Fest is already quite packed with some amazing showcases.

Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs Michael Nakazawa Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin "Hangman" Adam Page vs Jungle Boy vs Jimmy Havoc vs MJF The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner Jon Moxley vs Joey Janela Nyla Rose vs Riho vs Yuka Sakazaki

The show will be the second one for AEW after the success of AEW: Double or Nothing. With AEW: Fight for the Fallen and AEW: All Out already announced, the company is beginning to its operations underway. They will also start weekly shows in the fall.

Also Read: AEW owner Tony Khan reveals details about AEW's weekly shows

The heart of the matter

The newest addition to the AEW: Fyter Fest card will see Indy veteran Christopher Daniels face CIMA in a match that will continue the feud between SoCal Uncensored and CIMA of OWE.

The two faced each other previously in a six-man tag match at AEW Double or Nothing when SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian) took on CIMA, El Lindaman, and T-Hawk. On that occasion, SoCal Uncensored was successful.

What's next?

Christopher Daniels will face CIMA in a match that might see the involvement of the rest of their factions. CIMA will be desperate to pick up a win after initially losing at AEW: Double or Nothing.

Advertisement

Christopher Daniels paid a visit to OWE where he got an unexpected treatment which you can watch below: