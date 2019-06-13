×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: New match added to Fyter Fest

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
News
204   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:46 IST

AEW: Fyter Fest
AEW: Fyter Fest

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling is getting ready for their second big event, AEW: Fyter Fest, which will take place on the 29th of June.

With the show being put out for free for fans to stream, Fyter Fest promises to be a big event as the company will be looking to gain more followers. As a result, it is up to them to include a card that can impress the pro wrestling fanbase. According to a report by Wrestling Inc, a new match has been added to the event, which might do exactly that.

In case you didn't know...

The match card for AEW Fyter Fest is already quite packed with some amazing showcases.

  1. Hardcore Match: Jebailey vs Michael Nakazawa
  2. Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin
  3. "Hangman" Adam Page vs Jungle Boy vs Jimmy Havoc vs MJF 
  4. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) vs Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and a mystery partner
  5. Jon Moxley vs Joey Janela
  6. Nyla Rose vs Riho vs Yuka Sakazaki

The show will be the second one for AEW after the success of AEW: Double or Nothing. With AEW: Fight for the Fallen and AEW: All Out already announced, the company is beginning to its operations underway. They will also start weekly shows in the fall.

Also Read: AEW owner Tony Khan reveals details about AEW's weekly shows

The heart of the matter

The newest addition to the AEW: Fyter Fest card will see Indy veteran Christopher Daniels face CIMA in a match that will continue the feud between SoCal Uncensored and CIMA of OWE.

The two faced each other previously in a six-man tag match at AEW Double or Nothing when SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian) took on CIMA, El Lindaman, and T-Hawk. On that occasion, SoCal Uncensored was successful.

What's next?

Christopher Daniels will face CIMA in a match that might see the involvement of the rest of their factions. CIMA will be desperate to pick up a win after initially losing at AEW: Double or Nothing.

Advertisement

Christopher Daniels paid a visit to OWE where he got an unexpected treatment which you can watch below:

Tags:
AEW Fyter Fest Christopher Daniels CIMA
Advertisement
AEW News: AEW Fyter Fest Will Stream Live for Free
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Joey Janela cuts a vicious promo on Jon Moxley
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley sends warning to next opponent in backstage promo
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's first AEW opponent officially confirmed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho threatens to pull out of major event
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Dean Ambrose's AEW in-ring debut revealed?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former WWE star officially signs with AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: AEW signs another important former WWE employee 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former WWE Superstar removed from event poster; may not work in the future
RELATED STORY
AEW News: WWE Legend hints at a potential problem for AEW TV 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us