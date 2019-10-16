AEW News: Darby Allin reveals why he opted to sign with the promotion over WWE

Darby Allin

Ahead of his AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho on this week's episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin sat down for an interview with Uproxx.

During the interview, Allin revealed why he turned down an offer from WWE and opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Darby Allin in AEW

On April 12, 2019, a week after leaving WWN, it was revealed that former Northeast Wrestling Champion Darby Allin signed a deal with the newly inaugurated All Elite Wrestling promotion and became a regular member of their roster.

At Fyter Fest, Allin made his in-ring debut for the promotion and wrestled Cody Rhodes to a time-limit draw. At AEW: Fight for the Fallen, Allin teamed up with Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela in a six-man tag team match that the trio ended up losing to MJF, Shawn Spears, and Sammy Guevara.

At All Out, Allin once again suffered a loss as he was defeated in a Triple Threat match also involving Jimmy Havoc and Joey Janela. However, with a win over Havoc on last week's episode of Dynamite, Allin has now earned himself a shot at the AEW World Championship prior to the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Allin reveals why he opted to sign with AEW over WWE

While speaking with Uproxx, Darby Allin claimed that he was not interested in signing a contract with the WWE in the first place, as the former Evolve Wrestling superstar stated that he is looking to get out of the wrestling business as soon as possible so he could get into the film industry on a full-time basis. (H/T: SEScoops)

“I was like, ‘I’m not even interested.’ I’m not the type of guy who wants to sit on the sidelines and say, ‘Gee, I’m just happy to be in WWE.’ I don’t give a f**k. My whole thing is I want to get out of wrestling sooner than later and go into film full time and direct my films.”

What's next for Darby Allin?

Darby Allin will be challenging for the AEW World Championship on this week's episode of Dynamite as he is set to go one-on-one against Chris Jericho, who interestingly enough, is set to debut The Painmaker in AEW.