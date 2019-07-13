×
AEW News: Darby Allin talks about his debut being "overlooked"

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
88   //    13 Jul 2019, 19:16 IST

Darby Allin
Darby Allin

What's the story?

Darby Allin made his debut for AEW at "Fyter Fest", several weeks ago. His debut was mostly well-received by wrestling fans. However, Darby felt the debut was overlooked due to the actions of Shawn Spears.

In case you didn't know...

Darby Allin made his debut at AEW Fyter Fest against Cody Rhodes in a singles match. The match was a pure showcase match-up to show the world what Darby Allin could do in the ring. He took "The American Nightmare" to his limit, as both men wrestled to a 20-minute time limit draw. After the match, Shawn Spears came down to ringside and struck Cody on the head with a steel chair. The chair shot was completely unprotected, resulting in Cody receiving a gruesome gash on the back of his head, which required 12 stitches. The end result of this took away from Allin's debut, in his eyes.

The heart of the matter

Darby Allin took to his Twitter account posting a video where he explains how his debut with AEW was overshadowed by Shawn Spears and his lethal chair shot to Cody Rhodes.

"My AEW Wrestling debut was overlooked by Shawn Spears chair shot to Cody. I will have my rematch with Cody sooner or later...But don't think tomorrow at Fight For The Fallen, I'm not coming for yer head Shawn."

What's next?

Tonight, at AEW's Fight for the Fallen, Darby Allin will be teaming up with Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc to battle MJF, Sammy Guevera and Shawn Spears in a 6-Man Tag Match. You can join us here at Sportskeeda for up to the minute breaking news and results from tonight's show at this link.

Do you agree with Darby Allin's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

As always continue to follow us here at Sportskeeda for all the latest wrestling news, updates and results!

AEW Fight for the Fallen Cody Rhodes Darby Allin AEW Roster AEW PPV Schedule 2019
