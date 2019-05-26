AEW News: Dean Ambrose's AEW in-ring debut revealed?

Jon Moxley Means Business

What's the news?

According to Wrestling Inc, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated noted that Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley's first match will be on June 29 at the Fyter Fest PPV in Daytona Beach, Florida.

In case you didn't know

Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double or Nothing PPV after Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event. It was stunning to see him walk through the crowd, and the crowd was jubilant. He hit a version of the Dirty Deeds on Chris Jericho and the referee. He even tried to do the same against Kenny Omega, but Omega fought back.

The pair brawled on the outside until Moxley hit his modified Dirty Deeds on top of the Poker Chips set piece. Moxley then threw Kenny Omega via a fireman's carry on to the stage below. The audience popped big for it. Jon Moxley sucked in the audience's energy as the PPV signed off for the night.

The heart of the matter

Tony Khan took questions from the media and confirmed that Jon Moxley has been signed off to a multi-year contract. As stated earlier, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated noted that Jon Moxley's first match will be on June 29 at the Fyter Fest PPV against a yet-to-be-revealed opponent.

It should also be noted that Dean Ambrose has been with the WWE since 2011 and AEW will mark his first time working for a rival organization.

What's next?

Jon Moxley being in AEW is a huge coup for All Elite Wrestling. Dean Ambrose was a Grand Slam Champion and by putting in a (possible) program with Kenny Omega is certainly a way to go. From the looks of it, Jon Moxley looks like he's free and ready to flex his creative muscles. It's probably something he's been wanting to do for a long time.