AEW News: Dustin Rhodes reveals his status for next month's All Out show

Will the former Goldust be at All Out in August?

What's the story?

Dustin Rhodes was a part of one of the most emotional matches of not only the last few years, but of all time. Since he was an integral part of two of the first three shows in All Elite Wrestling, it's not known if he will retire or continue to battle along with his brother.

After the Fight For the Fallen show in Jacksonville yesterday, Rhodes was asked many things by the media. Among those questions was one from WrestlingInc.com involving if he would be wrestling at All Out next month.

In case you didn't know . . .

Rhodes was a wrestler at age 20 when he debuted as 'the Natural' Dustin Rhodes alongside his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

He was a member of WWE from the late 1990s until earlier this year when he was released by that company. Rhodes has since joined AEW and has appeared in matches at two of their first three shows.

The heart of the matter

Dustin and Cody Rhodes squared off at the first official show for AEW, Double or Nothing. The match was very physical and emotional as both men shed blood, sweat and tears. While he did not fight at Fyter Fest, the Rhodes Brothers were booked in a match at Fight For the Fallen against the Young Bucks.

Their match closed the show with the Young Bucks picking up the win over the Brotherhood. Dustin almost retired following his match with Cody at DON, but the American Nightmare talked him into another match at Fight For the Fallen.

Following the event, Dustin Rhodes participated in the post-show media session and was asked about several things. One of the topics was regarding his status for All Out in August asked by WrestlingInc.com's Nick Hausman

"I will not be in Chicago, as of right now," Rhodes said. "Because the show was already booked and I have another DragonCon or something I gotta do."

With no real storyline for the former Goldust set up last night at Fight for the Fallen, it appears that he may not show up to wrestle in a match.

What's next?

With a month and a half until All Out, a lot can change regarding availability of wrestlers. Dustin Rhodes might be 'booked' for the day, but depending on if his younger brother 'needs' him again, he could certainly change his plans.