AEW News: Dustin Rhodes reveals why 30 WWE superstars texted him after Double or Nothing

Dustin Rhodes had a career-great match at DoN

What's the story?

Dustin Rhodes, fka Goldust, had the match of his career against half-brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing. After the gruelling affair, Dustin Rhodes did a Starrcast Q & A and spoke not only about the impact that AEW should make, but also about WWE superstars and their reaction to it.

He also revealed why a whopping 30 WWE superstars texted him after the match.

In case you didn't know...

Dustin Rhodes had requested his release from WWE, where he had quietly taken a role on the sidelines after not being in programming for a long time. Out of respect, his release was granted, and Cody Rhodes took no time to announce that he would be facing his brother at AEW's Double or Nothing.

Neither Cody nor Dustin Rhodes are known to be in-ring technicians, but they put on the greatest match of their careers against each other, stealing the show in a gruelling and bloody affair.

Dustin Rhodes' bladejob unfortunately botched and he was cut open badly throughout the match. He was defeated, but the two brothers embraced, with Dustin Rhodes later warning WWE that something special was coming.

The heart of the matter

Dustin Rhodes revealed that there was quite a reaction in the WWE locker room with regards to AEW Double or Nothing. He described it as the superstars feeling that there was life "outside of this prison [WWE]," which is why over 30 superstars reportedly texted him after the show. (H/T Ringside News):

I think the internal reaction was ‘wow, there’s a life outside of prison.’ I would say about thirty of the WWE including employees texted me last night and telling me ‘oh my god awesome, incredible I love the show’ so they watched the show.

He went on to state that everybody watched and if they claim they didn't they're "full of s**t." He did admit that he wasn't sure if Vince McMahon, Triple H or Stephanie McMahon did, but said that there were office personnel who did watch the show, and that made him feel great.

What's next?

We're not sure as yet what the future lies for Dustin Rhodes. If that was his final hurrah, then it was the perfect way to go. If anything, he proved that he can still go at his age.