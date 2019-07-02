AEW News: Dustin Rhodes says he wants to punch the Young Bucks 'in the mouth'

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.21K // 02 Jul 2019, 06:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Goldust had something to say

What's the story?

The Young Bucks are known for their humour and in their show on YouTube, 'Being the Elite' they are known to push the boundaries of what is and is not appropriate.

In the recent episode of 'Being The Elite' in one of the moments, they mocked Cody and Dustin Rhodes joining forces in their bloodied condition after their match at AEW: Double or Nothing.

Dustin Rhodes aka Goldust did not appreciate being mocked and made that clear through a tweet, saying that he would punch them in the mouth.

In case you didn't know...

Dustin Rhodes and Cody Rhodes had the match of the night when the two of them faced each other at All Elite Wrestling's inaugural PPV event, AEW: Double or Nothing.

Both of them pulled out all the stops, and despite bleeding heavily, Dustin Rhodes managed to make it through the match with acrobatic and wrestling prowess that no one knew that he was capable of.

He lost the match to Cody Rhodes but after the bout was over, Cody addressed his brother, saying that he needed his help and it was not time for him to retire from wrestling just yet. He said that the two of them needed to team up to face The Young Bucks, saying that he did not need a friend or a partner, but that he needed his brother.

The heart of the matter

In the offending moment, both Bucks were covered in blood as they hugged each other mocking the moment between the Rhodes brothers, saying 'I need my older brother'.

Dustin Rhodes did not take it well, and threatened that he would punch them in the mouth.

Advertisement

He also called himself the G.O.A.T and taunted them asking them to come at himin that manner.

Come at me just like that and I’ll Powerslam you both out your shoes! Sincerely, the 🐐 https://t.co/3ZMvEZWHmW — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 1, 2019

What's next?

Cody and Dustin Rhodes will be facing The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen on the 13th of July.

What do you think will happen at Fight for the Fallen? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.