AEW News: Edge And Christian Finally Make A Comment On AEW

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 612 // 11 Jun 2019, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edge And Christian

What’s the story?

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and his former tag-team partner Christian have not really been linked strongly with AEW or part of any major rumors. However, they finally broke their silence about AEW at the Lexington Comic Con Q&A panel.

In case you didn’t know...

AEW has been signing a lot of former WWE Superstars, both active and inactive members, just to make a name for themselves as a brand. Whether it is Awesome Kong, Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) among others, things seem to be working well for Tony Khans’ company.

Edge and Christian have great chemistry that can work anywhere, due to which when one of the reporters asked them about it, they responded in a funny manner.

The heart of the matter

On being asked whether they would be joining AEW any time soon, their response was rather “witty”. Edge stated:

"I am covert, actually. I am going to (WWE) and I am going to infiltrate and find out all their secrets and take them back to AEW!" Neither one of us wrestle anymore. That being said, I think both of us are known for our wrestling minds."

Christian added, "We are very smart. Very, very smart. Keep going."

Edge concluded, "No offer, no talks, anything like that. I hope they succeed. I think it is great for everyone if they do."

This clearly suggests that they are not going to AEW in the near future, as they are busy doing other things.

Advertisement

What's next?

Well, though both Edge and Christian did dismiss the idea of going over to AEW at present, nothing is certain about the future. Like some of the other Superstars who had initially said no to AEW and eventually did join, things can change in the future.

However, the fact still remains that these two Superstars are very loyal to the WWE and are not active in-ring competitors anymore. So, what role exactly they will pursue is still uncertain.