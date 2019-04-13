AEW News: Enzo Amore called out for "shoot fight" by AEW wrestler

Joey Janela has expressed his desire to face Enzo Amore (second from right) at a Bloodsport event next year

What's the story?

Enzo Amore aka nZo has reportedly been called out by AEW wrestler "Bad Boy" Joey Janela for a "shoot fight".

Apparently, Janela asserted his intentions of facing Amore in a "shoot fight" at a GCW Wrestling Bloodsport event next year -- an event that is being promoted by none other than legendary MMA fighter and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore and Big Cass performed for the WWE NXT brand from 2013 until their main roster call-up in 2016.

Amore and Cass went on to achieve a considerable amount of success on the WWE main roster, however, were released from the company in early-2018 and mid-2018 respectively.

Following which, Amore went on to pursue a career in the hip hop music industry, whereas Cass performed sporadically on the indie professional wrestling circuit.

The heart of the matter

On that note, Enzo Amore and Big Cass (now known as nZo and caZXL) 'invaded' the recent ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard event and proceeded to brawl with The Briscoe Brothers and Bully Ray.

The general consensus in the professional wrestling industry is that Enzo and Cass are likely to perform primarily for ROH in the days to come.

Speaking of which, Joey Janela -- who was recently signed by AEW alongside his manager Penelope Ford -- has now taken to social media so as to put forth the following statement regarding Enzo Amore --

"Just saying this, straight up if nZo wants some buzz, he can come shoot with me next year at GCW Wrestling Bloodsport. I'll do 4-6 months of whatever MMA Training Barnett Recommends so I don't make a fool out of his art, the way nZo makes a joke out of the wrestling business..."

Moreover, ex-ROH Tag Team Champion Brody King replied to Janela's aforementioned tweet, by stating -- "Bless You". Fans can view the tweets below --

Just saying this, straight up if @real1 wants some buzz, he can come shoot with me next year at @GCWrestling_ Bloodsport I’ll do 4-6 months of whatever MMA Training Barnett Recommends so I don’t make a fool out of his art, the way NZO makes a joke out of the wrestling business... — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 12, 2019

Bless you — Brody King (@Brodyxking) April 12, 2019

What's next?

One ought to note that although Josh Barnett's Bloodsport events are promoted as MMA-style "shoot fights", the results are said to be pre-determined akin to any other professional wrestling event

In simple terms, should Enzo Amore and Joey Janela fight one another under the Bloodsport banner, it wouldn't necessarily qualify as a "shoot fight" or a legitimate MMA contest.

Nevertheless, it's indeed indisputable that the pro-wrestling matches contested in Bloodsport are a tad more hard-hitting and riskier than those contested in say a regular professional wrestling promotion such as ROH or Impact Wrestling.

