AEW News: Eric Bischoff talks about joining the company and its future

Eric Bischoff and Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

Eric Bischoff has worn many hats in the world of wrestling. However, the ever-controversial figure might now be considering wearing one more hat before the end of his career.

It appears that Eric Bischoff would be interested in a role in AEW. During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, he talked about the company and what it would take for him to join All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Author of 'Controversy Creates Cash', Eric Bischoff has certainly lived by his ideology his entire life. There has rarely been a more controversial figure in the extremely controversial world of pro-wrestling than him.

Credited with the rise of WCW and the fall of the company in equal measure, Bischoff has had his share of experiences when it comes to organizing wrestling promotions.

He would be the RAW General Manager for a long time. Following that part of his career, he would go to Impact Wrestling where he was an Executive Producer and one of the reasons for the notoriety of the company in the late 2000s. It was him, again, that was credited with being one of the reasons that the company declined later.

However, despite all of this, he remains one of the most respected figures in the world of wrestling.

The heart of the matter

When Bischoff was asked about joining AEW, he said that it was a difficult question for him to be able to answer without knowing what the future plans were for the company. He said that he was interested, but he needed to know what the company's goals and direction were.

"Obviously, any opportunity in a business that I have been involved in for the past 30 years would definitely pique my interest. So much of it depends on what I don’t know. What are AEW’s goals? What is their strategy? What are their plans? What are their 5-year business plans? I have learned the hard way that if you really don’t have a plan that has been well vetted and really thought through the chances of being successful are minimal. I really don’t want to be involved with something that is really not well planned." - h/t Wrestle Talk

He went on to declare that if he was able to meet with AEW officials and talked with them about the future of the company he would be willing to join. He admitted to loving the creative side of the work, but in the end, it comes down to the plan they have in place.

"I love the creative side. I love the strategy of building things from scratch so that is very appealing to me, but I really wouldn’t want to get involved with something; whether it’s AEW or something else. If it is not well-funded or if there’s not a really smart business plan, the chances of it of being successful 5-10 years from now is really minimal. I really would have a hard time getting excited about something that wasn’t thought through and there wasn’t a solid plan. The flip side of that, if there was, oh hell yeah.” - h/t Wrestle Talk

For now, there does not seem to be negotiations ongoing between AEW and Eric Bischoff.

What's next?

Eric Bischoff has proved to be a force in the world of wrestling during his time there. However, at the moment there might not be any negotiations between him and the company. There are experienced figures in AEW right now, such as Jim Ross and Dean Malenko who can help lend their experience.

With the weekly television shows of AEW coming up in the fall, it might behoove them to contact Bischoff as experience could help them to reach a competitive level with WWE. After all, if there is someone who has experience in competing with WWE week-in and week-out, could there be anyone with more credit to his name than Eric Bischoff?