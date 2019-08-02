AEW News: First AEW Women's Champion to be crowned at AEW's TNT debut

Another big moment is scheduled for AEW's debut on October 2.

What's the story?

After announcing a match between Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against Chris Jericho and two mystery opponents yesterday, All Elite Wrestling kept the announcements coming for their debut on TNT on October 2nd.

Via Sports Illustrated and Twitter, AEW announced that they will be crowning their first-ever Women's Champion on their debut episode on the TNT Network this Fall.

In case you didn't know...

AEW doesn't have any official champions yet but has set in place both tournaments (tag team) and matches (Jericho vs. Page) to crown them. Britt Baker participated in the first women's match at Double or Nothing while the likes of Allie, Riho, Nyla Rose and Bea Priestley have also had matches since May.

The heart of the matter

In addition to the Omega/Bucks match against Jericho/Mystery Partners, AEW also announced this week that Jon Moxley would be making an appearance for the TNT debut.

While there have been several women's matches at all three of AEW's official events, nothing was mentioned about how or when they would determine the title aspirations for the women's division.

The Tag Team Tournament has been ongoing with matches at both Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen that have had implications for a first-round bye. Best Friends and the Dark Order will battle for the right to have the bye for the tournament at All Out. It will also be featured on television.

And we all know that the first title match was set in stone following Double or Nothing after Chris Jericho and Adam Page both stamped their tickets to All Out. To keep the ball rolling before both All Out and the TV debut, AEW made the announcement via social media earlier today.

#BreakingNews … As reported by Sports Illustrated's @JustinBarrasso @AEWrestling will crown the FIRST #AEW Women’s World Champion when @AEWonTNT debuts in Washington, DC at the @CapitalOneArena.

Tix go on sale TOMORROW at Noon ET / 9am PThttps://t.co/ZabEWdxcLg pic.twitter.com/gtjoklEr0k — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 1, 2019

The manner in which the champion would be crowned wasn't revealed, but there could be any number of matches at All Out to determine a match for the title. No matches for the women have been officially announced for the event on August 31st.

Fightful.com's report mentioned that Brandi Rhodes said more details regarding the championship would be released on the August 7 episode of "the Road to All Out."

What's next?

The episode of "Road to All Out" will likely provide match-ups at All Out that will determine who will be in the running for the title. More details will emerge in the coming weeks.