AEW News: Former WCW Announcer wants the company to use WCW PPV names

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 83 // 27 Apr 2019, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

If Only

What's the story?

According to Fightful, Former WCW Announcer Tony Schiavone wants AEW to use WCW PPV names.

In case you didn't know...

Tony Schiavone was the voice of WCW for the longest of time. He and Mike Tenay provided color commentary for WCW Monday Nitro during the Monday Night Wars. WCW was easily the only company to actually challenge the WWE when it came to sports entertainment.

WCW finally wound up in 2001, but there's no denying that wrestling fans have been clamouring for an entity that could actually challenge WWE. With the arrival of AEW, nostalgia has certainly set in. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Cody Rhodes had filed for WCW trademarks such as Bash At The Beach, Battlebowl, and Bunkhouse Stampede.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Fightful, Tony Schiavone discussed the matter of Cody Rhodes trying to acquire his father's intellectual properties on his What Happened When podcast with Conrad Thompson.

I don't know much about trademark law. I guess they just didn't think it was important. With the nostalgia that Cody feels for his dad and the fact that he could have a Bash at the Beach or Bunkhouse Stampede and it would mean something -- I think that would help them out a great deal.

I'm excited about his business plan and the Young Bucks and Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega & all the guys and Tony Khan leading the way. That's going to be some good stuff, man. It's a pretty good business plan. There are names that we all remember for good or for bad. I know all Bash at the Beaches weren't great, all Bunkhouse Stampedes weren't great, but they're still iconic names that fans remember,"

What's next?

There's no telling what plans AEW has in their future. AEW would probably want to do something fresh. But in the wrestling business, nothing's for sure. With that being said, the wrestling fans are eagerly awaiting to see how AEW Double or Nothing turns out.