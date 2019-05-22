AEW News: Former WCW star added to Double or Nothing

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.45K // 22 May 2019, 06:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW has added another big name to their first pay-per-view

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling continue to stack their first official show, even though we're only days away. The company has added several wrestlers to the Double or Nothing card recently, including a man that once called TNT and WCW home.

In case you didn't know...

Double or Nothing will take place this Saturday, May 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with the Elite's Cody, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and the Young Bucks, the event will also feature Pentagon Jr. & Fenix, Chris Jericho, and Billy Gunn.

One of the ten matches set for Double or Nothing is a 21-man Casino Battle Royale. Those chosen for the match will have the opportunity to battle for a chance at the AEW World Championship. Earlier today on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling revealed that a big name had been added to the match.

The heart of the matter

Former WCW star Glacier has been revealed as one of the 21 contestants in the Casino Battle Royale this Saturday. In a short vignette on AEW's social media page, Glacier said that this wasn't his first time at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and the younger stars taking part in the match might freeze under the pressure.

Glacier feels confident, though, and believes that his experience will help him overcome the odds at Double or Nothing.

What's next?

Glacier will join twenty other participants, including MJF, Joey Janella, Brian Pillman Jr., and the recently announced Shawn Spears as they look to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The martial arts master's latest appearance at a major wrestling promotion was at Ring of Honor's Honor Rumble back in 2017, looking as good as ever. Could the experienced vet have what it takes to cash in at Double or Nothing?