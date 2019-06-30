AEW News: Former WWE personality makes unexpected Fyter Fest appearance

Dasha Fuentes was at ringside throughout the pay-per-view

What's the story?

Former WWE announcer Dasha Fuentes, real name Dasha Kuret, made an appearance at AEW’s Fyter Fest event on June 29.

In case you didn't know…

Dasha Fuentes signed a WWE developmental contract after attending a tryout in December 2013 to be an in-ring competitor for the company.

Two years later, she began working as a ring announcer in NXT before transitioning into a regular role as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown Live between 2016-2019.

Despite appearing on television in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 35, she did not feature in any capacity on the show and it was later revealed that she had been given her release.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in May 2019, Fuentes revealed that she was informed that she had been taken off television after making a mistake on the episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania, in which she accidentally said the word "match" instead of "challenge" during an interview with Roman Reigns.

The following week, she was told over the phone that WWE had fired her.

The heart of the matter

AEW’s second major event, Fyter Fest, took place in Daytona Beach, Florida on Saturday, June 29.

The fans in attendance were quick to point out on social media that Dasha Fuentes accompanied ring announcer Justin Roberts to ringside before the pre-show began.

Fuentes, who appeared to be working as the timekeeper, was later shown on-screen when she gave Kenny Omega a fist bump during his ringside celebration after The Elite’s victory over The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid.

It appears that Dasha Fuentes is in the house for AEW #FyterFest. She accompanied Justin Roberts to the ring when he came out before the pre-show. pic.twitter.com/W0XIDPpnyh — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) June 29, 2019

What's next?

There has been no official word from Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes or anybody else within AEW about Dasha Fuentes signing with the company. Expect confirmation one way or the other over the next few days.