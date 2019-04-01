AEW News: Former WWE personnel reveals AEW are to sign a "big name" Superstar

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Apr 2019, 10:11 IST

What's the story?

AEW have made a huge splash in the pro wrestling world since it was announced in January 2019.

They have signed some top talents from around the world, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and former WWE Superstar Neville, to name a few.

But, according to former WCW and WWE commentator Tony Schiavone, AEW could sign another "big name" Superstar.

In case you didn't know...

Schiavone is well known for his stint as WCW commentator, becoming the voice of the promotion during its battle with WWE in the 90s. After his spell in WCW came to an end, Schiavone was out of the pro wrestling game before returning in 2017 to be the voice of Major League Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with Jim Ross on his podcast, Schiavone spoke about his future, as well as praising AEW and hinting at the new promotion signing a big name player.

“I think Cody is a smart kid and the Bucks obviously have made quite a name for themselves. Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, I just think this is a great time for pro wrestling.

"They’re going to do some great things in wrestling, including bringing in somebody who has a great, great national name for himself, and I’ll just let it go with that. They’re doing things the right way and I’m pretty excited for them.” (H/T Sescoops for the transcription)

Schiavone also revealed that he will not be signing with AEW because he's got "too much going on" in his life.

What's next?

AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, will be held on May 25, 2019, at the MGM Grand and will see Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho battle it out once again in the ring.

