AEW News: Former WWE Superstar could appear for AEW, speaks on potential feud

AEW is set to put forth its weekly TV show later this year

What's the story?

In an interview with WrestlingInc (WINCLY Podcast), former WWE Superstar Awesome Kong aka Kharma opened up on multiple topics.

Kong notably asserted that it is indeed "extremely possible and likely" that she could once again show up as a part of Brandi Rhodes' entourage once AEW's weekly show on TNT commences, fueling recent rumors regarding her likely being portrayed as a prominent star in the AEW Women's Division.

Additionally, Kong weighed in on the fact that she'd like to feud with Aja Kong, noting that the fans have been wanting to see that feud.

In case you didn't know...

Awesome Kong rose to prominence primarily owing to her work in WWE under the ring-name Kharma, before eventually cementing herself as one of the greatest TNA/Impact Wrestling stars of all time.

Kong has largely been out of in-ring professional wrestling action for the past few years, owing to her busy schedule in Hollywood, as a part of the pro wrestling-based TV series "GLOW".

The heart of the matter

Awesome Kong accompanied Brandi Rhodes, as an ally to the latter, at AEW's recent Fight for the Fallen event.

On that note, Kong insinuated that she could very well make appearances for AEW in the future, and return as an ally to Brandi Rhodes.

Furthermore, the highly-talented pro wrestling stalwart went on to address a potential rivalry between her and Aja Kong, both of whom engaged in an intense face off with each other recently, stating --

"She's the OG Kong and has so much experience. To be wrestling as long as she's had, that's a blessing in itself and is still so formidable. I would love to get in there and tangle with her like two wildebeest and give something the fans have been looking forward to for a long time. That's something I really wanna give to people that have been wanting to see that." (*H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

The general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that Awesome Kong could eventually turn out to be a major player in the AEW Women's Division; particularly since the promotion looks to continue expanding its roster in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Awesome Kong's statements? Sound off in the comments section below!