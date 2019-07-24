WWE News: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin reveals favorite SummerSlam moment, more

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is a WWE legend

What's the story?

In an interview with ESPN, WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin opened up on myriad topics.

Most prominently, Austin revealed the favorite SummerSlam moment of his career. Additionally, "The Texas Rattlesnake" weighed in on whether he believes anyone from the current crop of Superstars, has what it takes to be the next "Stone Cold" of WWE.

In case you didn't know...

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time.

Per the vast majority of sports-entertainment fans and experts, Austin is arguably the biggest reason behind WWE defeating WCW in the Monday Night Ratings War during the Attitude Era.

The heart of the matter

Regarding who he believes has the potential to be the next "Stone Cold", Austin emphasized that we'd all eventually see who that Superstar is, however, he doesn't want to name that particular Superstar and make him nervous by pressurizing the latter.

Furthermore, Austin explained that back when he was an active performer, his aim was to be the next Ric Flair -- Nevertheless, Austin added that he eventually understood that replicating certain legends simply isn't possible.

Moreover, Austin elucidated that his WWF Championship match against then-challenger Kurt Angle is his favorite SummerSlam moment. He stated --

"(In) 2001, working with Kurt Angle. I was working as a heel in the match, I was the bad guy, and Kurt was the babyface. Just the physicality of that match and the story that we told."

"In this world that we live in, I was beating his a**. Taking the crowd on that ride, (WWF) championship on the line; that was my favorite SummerSlam moment -- With Kurt Angle." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

What's next?

Steve Austin appeared on this week's special "RAW Reunion" episode of Monday Night RAW, and closed out the show in epic fashion, celebrating with several other legends and Superstars inside the ring.

What are your thoughts on Steve Austin's statements? Sound off!