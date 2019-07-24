WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals real reason why she and Brie weren't at RAW Reunion

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 546 // 24 Jul 2019, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE stalwarts Nikki and Brie Bella have time and again been praised for their entrepreneurial abilities

What's the story?

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella has taken to her official social media account, so as to let fans in on the real reason behind her and sister Brie Bella not appearing on the special RAW Reunion episode of Monday Night RAW.

Apparently, Nikki was supposed to be in New Zealand, however, plans changed. Nevertheless, the cancellation of her trip to the country came fairly late, owing to which she was unable to get booked to appear on the RAW Reunion episode.

In case you didn't know...

The Bella Twins are regarded by many as two of the most well-known female WWE Superstars of all time and have achieved a considerable amount of success not only in the professional wrestling sphere but also in the mainstream entertainment industry.

Over the past few years, Nikki and Brie Bella transitioned to the role of part-time performers, with both Superstars retiring on multiple occasions, before eventually making brief comebacks.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that while Brie Bella has voluntarily stepped away from the ring on a couple of occasions, Nikki has been coerced to hang up the wrestling boots, owing to the latter having to deal with neck injury issues.

On a recent edition of the Bellas Podcast, Nikki asserted that the WWE had plans for a feud between The Bella Twins and The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) after WrestleMania 35, however, Nikki's neck injury issues as well as a benign cyst that was found in her brain, resulted in the storyline being scrapped.

Moreover, while several legends from the past made notable appearances on the RAW Reunion episode (July 22nd, 2019) this past Monday night, The Bella Twins weren't a part of the memorable occasion...Nikki addressed the same in an Instagram post, which read as follows --

“Happy RAW Reunion. So bummed @thebriebella and I couldn’t make it Bella Army! I was suppose to be in New Zealand (blog coming soon to our YT channel why I’m not there now) but so excited for the WWE Superstars and viewers tonight for such a fun show! Melina better wrestle!!!"

"I have had incredible memories on Monday Night RAW for well over a decade! I wish there was more than 10 slots for photos! I may post another 10! Lol and still wish there were more slots! My incredible memories are endless! Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles…And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It! Bella Army 4 Life! Double Trouble 4 Life! Bellas 4 Life! Haters Gonna Hate, Bellas Gonna Ball! Always! #bellaarmy #bellas #fearlessnikki#briemode #raw #rawreunion”

Advertisement

What's next?

Nikki Bella has often noted that despite her injury issues, she'd love to return to the WWE as an in-ring competitor.

Meanwhile, Brie Bella has lately insinuated that she has no immediate plans of making an in-ring comeback.

Also Read: WWE News: John Cena opens up in emotional post on RAW Reunion episode

What are your thoughts on Nikki Bella's statements? Sound off!