WWE News: John Cena opens up in emotional post on RAW Reunion episode

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.31K // 23 Jul 2019, 02:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena is a true WWE legend

What's the story?

John Cena has taken to his official social media account, subtly addressing the RAW Reunion episode (July 22nd, 2019), and opening up on the special occasion -- asserting the significance of the said day for him, in the personal and professional realm.

WWE icon Cena weighed in on what he opines to be a "monumental day", and spoke about facing deep-rooted fears, whilst also moving forward in the journey known as life.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is widely considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestling performers of all time.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" has time and again been praised for his professionalism, consistency, as well as his intricate understanding of the sports-entertainment business as a whole.

Over the past few years, Cena has transitioned from a full-time Superstar to a part-time performer, primarily owing to his blossoming Hollywood career.

The heart of the matter

John Cena's last prominent wrestling appearance came back at WrestleMania 35 which took place in April of this year -- wherein Cena returned in his "Doctor of Thuganomics" persona, engaged in a rap battle with Elias, and then laid a beat-down on the latter.

On that note, the professional wrestling community has lately been abuzz, as to whether or not Cena would make an appearance on this week's special "RAW Reunion" episode of Monday Night RAW.

Needless to say, the legendary Superstar has addressed his potential appearance on the special episode, by alluding toward the same in the following tweet:

"Today is a monumental day personally. Facing and overcoming deep rooted fears, forging ahead with the wonderful journey of life, and being brave enough to share feelings with those I love. Thank you to everyone who has made this moment possible."

Advertisement

Today is a monumental day personally. Facing and overcoming deep rooted fears, forging ahead with the wonderful journey of life, and being brave enough to share feelings with those I love. Thank you to everyone who has made this moment possible. — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 22, 2019

What's next?

The RAW Reunion episode marks the beginning of the WWE Universe's journey to the next big PPV, SummerSlam, which is set to transpire in August of this year.

As of this time, the WWE's plans for any potential storyline featuring John Cena, remain unknown to the large majority of pro wrestling fans and experts.

Also Read: WWE News: The Miz reveals who turned him babyface, similarities to Baron Corbin

What are your thoughts on John Cena's statements? Sound off!