WWE News: The Miz reveals who turned him babyface, similarity to Baron Corbin

WWE Superstars Baron Corbin and The Miz are no strangers to each other

What's the story?

In an interview with The Wrap, former WWE Champion The Miz opened up on a myriad of topics.

Most prominently, The Miz compared the early stages of his WWE career to that of Baron Corbin -- noting that just like certain sections of the professional wrestling community didn't like watching him back in the day, they dislike Corbin's current heel character.

Additionally, "The A-Lister" also expounded upon who led to him eventually turning babyface, and how the drastic change came to fruition.

In case you didn't know...

The Miz has been performing for the WWE for over a decade, and is regarded by many as one of the most consistent professional wrestlers in the world right now.

While initially, a large majority of the pro wrestling community had a negative reaction to The Miz -- a former reality TV star -- being featured in WWE; he subsequently cemented his place in the company and went on to win several titles, including the WWE Championship.

The heart of the matter

The Miz explained that it took the professional wrestling world a considerable amount of time to recognize his talent, and that Baron Corbin is presently going through a similar phase in his career. The A-Lister stated --

"It took 13 years for people to realize my talent, I think. If you really think about it– a lot of people say Baron Corbin is that heel that you just can't stand, you don't want to watch, blah, blah, blah...I was that guy for a long time. It took a long, long time."

"It's not like WWE changed me to a babyface — it was the audience...And honestly I think it was 'Miz & Mrs.' Seeing me on a show, and actually see that I'm not– I hope people see that I'm not as arrogant and cocky and egotistical as I am on TV."

Furthermore, The Miz reiterated that because fans are following his TV series "Miz & Mrs", they can see that he is quite a decent person in real life, unlike the egotistical villain he plays in WWE's television storylines.

Moreover, The Miz emphasized that while he enjoyed playing the role of a heel-villain, and did quite well at that; portraying a babyface character comes with its own set of challenges, and he's working hard to understand the dynamics of his newfound role of a prominent babyface in the company.

What's next?

The Miz came up short in his feud against Shane McMahon, and was also involved in a brawl with Dolph Ziggler recently.

The general consensus in the pro wrestling circles is that The Miz and Dolph Ziggler could go on to engage in a significant mid-card rivalry in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin recently failed to beat Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title; with Brock Lesnar then cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, and becoming the new Universal Champion at the Extreme Rules PPV.

