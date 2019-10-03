AEW News: Former WWE Superstar debuts and joins new heel faction at AEW Dynamite

Jack Hager is in AEW!

The big surprise on AEW's first episode of Dynamite ended up being the debut of Jack Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE.

The main event of the show saw Young Bucks & Kenny Omega take on the team of Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz.

Kenny Omega was taken out by Jon Moxley midway through the match as both wrestlers brawled backstage. Moxley even put Omega headfirst through a glass table during the backstage brawl.

Back in the ring, the heel team of Jericho, Ortiz and Santana had the numbers advantage over Nick and Matt Jackson.

The Bucks had a brief comeback in the match as they looked to put Santana down. However, Chris Jericho ran in to make the save and took out Nick with a Codebreaker. He went on to lay out Matt Jackson with the Judas Effect for the three-count.

Cody ran out after the match and looked to avenge the beatdown he received at the hands of Chris Jericho earlier on in the night. Cody went after Y2J and pummeled him with some ground and pound.

Sammy Guevara was out next and he added to the chaos by delivering a low blow to Cody. The heels were up in the numbers game and Dustin Rhodes, FKA Goldust, then entered the fray to level the playing field.

That's when Jack Hager came through the crowd and got into the ring to attack Dustin Rhodes from the back.

Hager went on a rampage and cleared the ring by taking out Cody, Dustin and the Young Bucks. Hager hit Cody with a Vader bomb before Powerbombing Dustin into the timekeeper's table.

Check out the entire post-match segment below:

ABSOLUTE MADNESS ON #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/wqnr9HHUWZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 3, 2019

The segment and show ended with Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jack Hager, Santana and Ortiz raising their arms together. It seems like AEW has a dominant new heel faction. It's is interesting to note here that Jack Hager also is a mixed martial artist who fights in the Heavyweight division of Bellator. How will he juggle both pro wrestling and MMA?

How will this play out on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite? We'll have to wait to find out. Did you like AEW's first TV episode? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below:

