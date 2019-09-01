AEW News: Former WWE Superstar interferes during Cody vs Shawn Spears match

Karan Bedi
01 Sep 2019, 08:42 IST

Double-A is back!

During the spectacular match between Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears, former WWE Superstar and WCW alumni Arn Anderson delivered a spine buster to Shawn Spears. Tully Blanchard was shocked as his former tag team partner interfered in the match the featured his client.

Who is Arn Anderson?

Arn Anderson is a legend in the business of professional wrestling. He spent a majority of his wrestling career in NWA/WCW where he was part of the Four Horsemen and was a multiple time tag team and TV champion.

He did wrestle in WWE in the late 80s with Tully Blanchard as one part of the Brain Busters. As part of The Horsemen, Arn Anderson was "The Enforcer" of the group. After his in-ring retirement in 1997, he was closely aligned with Ric Flair.

Arn Anderson returned to WWE in 2001 and became a road agent and backstage producer for the company. Earlier this year, Arn Anderson was let go by WWE, after serving the company for 18 years.

Did Arn Anderson cost Shawn Spears the match?

If anything, Arn Anderson evened the odds as Tully Blanchard was taking advantage of the match. Though MJF was there to keep Tully Blanchard in check, he was put out of commission by Shawn Spears.

Will Arn Anderson appear on AEW on TNT?

It's hard to figure out if this was a one-time appearance or if the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on WWE TV. Arn Anderson does have history with Cody Rhodes as he has known the Rhodes family for many years.

From a personnel point of view, it would not hurt having someone like Arn Anderson in the back working with the younger talent. With guys like Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes and Dean Malenko already working backstage, it would only be a bonus.

