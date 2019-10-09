AEW News: Former WWE Superstar reveals who recruited him to AEW

A familiar face

As seen last week on AEW Dynamite, Jake Hager aka Jack Swagger made his debut. He ran through members of The Elite and formed a new stable alongside Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santino and Ortiz. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Hager revealed that Chris Jericho recruited him to the organization and was insistent on him being in AEW.

Who is Jack Swagger?

Jack Swagger made his debut in WWE back in 2008. He spent 9 years with the company where he was an ECW Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, and US Champion. Following his departure from WWE, he appeared in other wrestling organizations including Lucha Underground.

He is also fighting in Bellator where he has been undefeated and has a win-loss record of 0-2-0.

Who recruited Jack Swagger to AEW?

Hager revealed that it was Chris Jericho who got him to sign with AEW. He said, (H/T Fightful for the transcription)

"It's been an amazing process since I left (WWE) and came out on my own and invested in myself and got to choose the people I wanted to work with. This was a no brainer. This is the best thing that could have happened. It was all teased and a little bit of fun and then this summer, the greatest wrestler in the world, Chris Jericho, started recruited me heavily to come to AEW. When Jericho comes calling, you don't say no,"

It should also be noted that Hager is scheduled to fight Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231. Hager spoke further on how he will balance both AEW and Bellator.

"Bellator has been great. They were very excited to work with AEW and have me continue fighting for them. We had a game plan going ahead of this and we're ahead of schedule in camp. We definitely maneuvered some stipulations we had in the contract. But they've been great. Right now, with where AEW is at, we're gonna be just fine before we go out there on October 25."

