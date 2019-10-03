AEW News: Major star shows up and brutally attacks Cody Rhodes after first match on Dynamite

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 786 // 03 Oct 2019, 06:59 IST

Cody was a victim of a vicious assault.

The AEW Era finally kicked off with the first episode of Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes took on Sammy Guevera in a solid opener, after which, Chris Jericho showed up to attack the AEW Executive Vice President.

Jericho kickstarted the world title feud with Cody by administering a brutal beatdown on the former WWE Superstar.

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara and the Chris Jericho Assault - As it happened

AEW Dynamite opened with extensive pyrotechnics and a raucous crowd adding to the electric atmosphere.

Cody was the first to make his entrance and he got an incredible pop from the live audience. Sammy Guevara came out next and drew heat from the crowd.

Guevara and Cody put on a fast-paced match with countless near falls and big spots. Cody even took out his wife Brandi Rhodes during the match when he accidentally caught her with the Suicide Dive.

The self-proclaimed 'Best Ever' came close to getting the pinfall over Cody on a few occasions, however, the former WWE Superstar dug in deep to get the victory.

The final sequence saw Guevara go up to the top turnbuckle for the Shooting Star Press, however, Cody got his knees up at the right time and quickly trapped Sammy in an inside cradle pin for the three-count.

The post-match angle saw Tony Schiavone enter the ring for an interview with Cody. Guevara interrupted the proceedings before it could begin and offered a handshake.

That was when Jericho blindsided Cody and took him out with a running strike to the back.

Jericho brutalized Cody with varied kinds of offensive moves. He first hit Cody with a Codebreaker before smacking him in the face with the AEW title. Jericho then set up two chairs on the outside and Powerbombed Cody onto it to end the segment.

Y2J showboated the entire time and even used a camera to hilarious effect.

The beatdown officially begins the rivalry between Cody and Jericho for the AEW World title.

Cody vs. Jericho for the AEW World Championship has already been announced for the Full Gear PPV, which is scheduled to take place on November 9th.

How will Cody's response be on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

