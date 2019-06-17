AEW News: Historic title change takes place at Double or Nothing rematch in Mexico

The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks once again stole the show

What's the story?

At tonight's AAA: Verano de Escandalo event in Merida, Mexico, The Young Bucks lost the AAA Tag Team Championships to their arch-rivals The Lucha Bros.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to AEW's debut show Double or Nothing on the 25th of May at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, The Young Bucks made their debut for Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA at the Rey de Reyes event. At the show, The Bucks challenged and eventually won the AAA Tag Team Championships from the duo of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

At Double or Nothing, The Bucks marked their first successful defense of the AAA Tag Team Championships, as they retained the titles in a hard-fought win over The Lucha Brothers.

The heart of the matter

On Sunday evening, The Young Bucks made their return to Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA, as they defended their AAA Tag Team Championships in yet another rematch against The Lucha Brothers.

The Bucks and The Lucha Bros are considered as two of the finest tag teams on the planet and once again took each other to the limit at the Verano de Escandalo show. In the closing stages of the match, The Bucks managed to pull off Pentagon's mask and followed up with a Meltzer Driver, however, Fenix saved the match by pulling out the ref.

The Lucha Brothers eventually nailed Matt Jackson with their Stomp-Package Piledriver finisher to win the match and win back the AAA Tag Team Championships, as well.

What's next?

The Young Bucks will be returning to in-ring action at the upcoming AEW: Fyter Fest event where they will face-off against Cody and Dustin Rhodes- The Rhodes Brothers- in a highly awaited tag team match.

The Bucks are also confirmed to make an appearance at a future House of Glory show in what is likely to be their final appearance on the Independent Circuit.