×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Historic title change takes place at Double or Nothing rematch in Mexico

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
695   //    17 Jun 2019, 17:00 IST

The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks once again stole the show
The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks once again stole the show

What's the story?

At tonight's AAA: Verano de Escandalo event in Merida, Mexico, The Young Bucks lost the AAA Tag Team Championships to their arch-rivals The Lucha Bros.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to AEW's debut show Double or Nothing on the 25th of May at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, The Young Bucks made their debut for Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA at the Rey de Reyes event. At the show, The Bucks challenged and eventually won the AAA Tag Team Championships from the duo of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

At Double or Nothing, The Bucks marked their first successful defense of the AAA Tag Team Championships, as they retained the titles in a hard-fought win over The Lucha Brothers.

The heart of the matter

On Sunday evening, The Young Bucks made their return to Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA, as they defended their AAA Tag Team Championships in yet another rematch against The Lucha Brothers.

The Bucks and The Lucha Bros are considered as two of the finest tag teams on the planet and once again took each other to the limit at the Verano de Escandalo show. In the closing stages of the match, The Bucks managed to pull off Pentagon's mask and followed up with a Meltzer Driver, however, Fenix saved the match by pulling out the ref.

The Lucha Brothers eventually nailed Matt Jackson with their Stomp-Package Piledriver finisher to win the match and win back the AAA Tag Team Championships, as well.

What's next?

The Young Bucks will be returning to in-ring action at the upcoming AEW: Fyter Fest event where they will face-off against Cody and Dustin Rhodes- The Rhodes Brothers- in a highly awaited tag team match.

The Bucks are also confirmed to make an appearance at a future House of Glory show in what is likely to be their final appearance on the Independent Circuit.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks Pentagon Jr.
Advertisement
AEW Rumors: AEW Double or Nothing match canceled? 
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Vince McMahon is probably furious after AEW Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley show up at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: [Watch] Backstage footage of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing 
RELATED STORY
Will CM Punk appear at AEW Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: Ranking each match from worst to best
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes announces the addition of inspirational wrestler to Double or Nothing battle royal
RELATED STORY
NXT TakeOver: XXV vs. Double or Nothing - which show was better?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: AEW changes the name of the battle royale at Double or Nothing and reveals new rules
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: Former UFC Champion hinting at an appearance for Double or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us