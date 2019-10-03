AEW News: Jack Swagger has interesting reaction to his debut

Swagger debuts in AEW

Tonight on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, Jake Hager a.k.a Jack Swagger, made his AEW debut and joined forces with World Champion Chris Jericho and his band of villains. Soon after, Hager took to Twitter and hinted that "Jack Swagger" is dead.

Swagger's career so far...

After spending around three years in developmental, Swagger made his WWE debut in ECW. He won his debut match against a local wrestler. Swagger went on to defeat Matt Hardy to win his first title in WWE, the ECW World Championship. At WrestleMania 26, Swagger won the Money In The Bank Ladder Match and soon cashed it in on then-World Champion Jericho, on an episode of SmackDown.

Later on in his career, Swagger teamed up with Cesaro to form The Real Americans. The team broke up after Cesaro won the first-ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and turned babyface in the process. Swagger won several titles during his WWE run, and remained active on the independent scene after his departure from WWE. Swagger then made hs way to MMA and won his first two Bellator match at Bellator 214 and 221.

Swagger invades AEW

Swagger made his All Elite Wrestling debut tonight at AEW Dynamite's premiere episode on TNT, assisting Jericho and his faction in putting down the babyfaces. Swagger then took to Twitter and posted an interesting tweet, hinting at the fact that "Jack Swagger", his character in WWE, is no more. Check out Hager's tweet below:

Hager is all set to compete in his third MMA fight on October 25th. The former WWE World Champion will take on Anthony Garrett.

