AEW News: Jim Ross shoots on potential AEW role and WWE 2K games 

Karan Bedi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
201   //    03 Apr 2019, 21:21 IST

When the man comes around
When the man comes around

What's the story?

According to Wrestling Edge, Jim Ross has spoken on a potential role for him if he were ever to sign with AEW. Jim Ross's WWE Contract expired on March 29, 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Ross was the voice of Monday Night Raw for many years in the WWE. Several members of the WWE Universe have grown up with JR. His Texas voice and ability to call matches set him apart from the rest of peers.

Together with Jerry 'The King' Lawler, they entertained WWE fans over many years. Jim Ross was also a key figure behind the scenes as the head of talent relations in addition to his commentary duties.

Jim Ross was fired from WWE in 2013 but returned to the company in a limited capacity. He also did some work for NJPW as a color commentator.

The heart of the matter

Jim Ross who has been rumored about signing with the Tony Khan owned company had this to say:-

We’re talking to AEW. I mentioned that before. They are an exciting young company. I’d like to think I could contribute to their success either at ringside, calling the play-by-play, or behind-the-scenes. Those details are still being discussed and when we get something finalized, I’m thinking within the next few days at most, we’ll let everybody know.

He also did some voiceover work for an upcoming video game called RetroMania Wrestling. He also dished on his work on WWE 2K games.

 I can tell you this: I made six-figures plus on many occasions for my work on the 2K games for WWE. It’s a big deal, so if you’re lucky enough to get involved with the video games, and they sell, they’ve got to sell – it wasn’t like appearance money. It was like part of your royalties. The more they sold, the more you made.

It's interesting what Jim Ross could be doing for AEW as his experience is a huge asset for the company.

What's next?

Jim Ross will be seen at Starrcast 2 which coincides with AEW's Double or Nothing.

