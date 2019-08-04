AEW News: Jon Moxley confirmed for the second edition of Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea

Jon Moxley will be at Jericho's Cruise Ship Event

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho has taken to his official Twitter account and has confirmed that AEW stars Jon Moxley, Luchasaurus, and Penelope Ford will be appearing on the second edition of the Chris Jericho Cruise.

In case you didn't know...

Having departed from WWE in 2018, Chris Jericho made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling prior to Wrestle Kingdom 12 in order to challenge then-IWGP US Champion, Kenny Omega to a title match at NJPW's biggest annual show of the year.

In 2019, Chris Jericho signed a deal with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' newly inaugurated wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling. Jericho signed a three-year deal with the company and at AEW: Double or Nothing, Y2J defeated Kenny Omega, earning a future AEW World Championship shot.

The heart of the matter

In 2018, Chris Jericho hosted the inaugural edition of his Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea, a five-day cruise ship event which featured several notable wrestlers from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Similarly, Chris Jericho has announced the return of his cruise ship event for 2020 and in a recent tweet, the AEW star has confirmed that his fellow promotion colleagues Jon Moxley, Luchasauras, and Penelope Ford will all be appearing at the Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave.

What's next?

Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave will occur from January 20 to January 24, the show will be hosted by Chris Jericho once again.

Jon Moxley, on the other hand, will be returning to AEW competition at ALL OUT in August as he gets set for a highly awaited singles match against Kenny Omega.

Mox is currently competing in the on-going G1 Climax 29 tour in NJPW where he is leading B Block with 10 points on board.