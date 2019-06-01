AEW News: Jon Moxley discusses Steve Austin's phone call and Cody Rhodes' dig at Triple H

Jon Moxley is one of wrestling's most talked-about people right now

What's the story?

Following his headline-grabbing appearance on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk Is Jericho’ podcast, Jon Moxley discussed a phone call that he received from Steve Austin, as well as Cody Rhodes’ Double or Nothing entrance, during an interview on Flip the Strip.

In case you didn't know…

Chris Jericho’s podcast received record listeners this week after Jon Moxley told multiple stories about his frustrating time as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

As soon as his eight-year association with WWE came to an end on April 30, the former Shield member posted a cryptic video on Twitter on May 1 which revealed that he will now be known as Jon Moxley, aka Mox, again.

Since then, he has appeared at AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, to attack Kenny Omega at the end of the show, while it has been confirmed that he will face Juice Robinson in NJPW on June 5.

The heart of the matter

During his time in WWE, Jon Moxley took part in a WWE Network podcast with Steve Austin in August 2016. Many fans felt that the interview came across as very awkward, mostly due to Moxley’s reluctance to provide lengthy answers on certain questions.

Speaking on Flip the Strip, however, Moxley revealed that he received a phone call from the WWE Hall of Famer after Double or Nothing.

“This is a really good day. I had a good workout this morning, got back, I was sitting outside, and guess who I get a call from this afternoon? ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. We shot the stuff for 30 minutes, had a great conversation. I grew up as a 90s wrestling fan, so any day you get a call from ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, that’s a really good day.”

Moxley did not go into details on what they discussed, other than saying they were "good brothers talking good brothers' stuff", but he mentioned that he is likely to be a guest on Austin’s podcast when it relaunches soon.

Regarding Cody Rhodes’ destruction of a Triple H-esque throne at Double or Nothing, Moxley added:

“I thought it was awesome. Obviously, what he wanted to do with that was symbolise that he is going to be a wrestler right now and not an executive, is how he interpreted it, but art is open to interpretation. If you want to say that it was him smashing Triple H’s throne with Triple H’s stupid sledgehammer, then that’s what it was to you.”

What's next?

Jon Moxley is set to challenge Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on June 5. As for Steve Austin, he recently announced that his Steve Austin Show podcast would return on June 18.