AEW News: Jon Moxley fka Dean Ambrose reveals why he signed with All Elite Wrestling 

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
941   //    29 May 2019, 14:30 IST

Jon Moxley is with the elite
Jon Moxley is with the elite

What's the story?

Jon Moxley revealed on Talk is Jericho why he signed with All Elite Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley came through the crowd at AEW: Double or Nothing and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega after the main event. He was especially brutal with Kenny Omega by throwing him off the poker chips set piece onto the stage.

It's also been announced that he will be facing Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29. Jon Moxley's current deal with AEW allows him to wrestle in places like NJPW and other independent wrestling organizations. It's also been reported he will work with AEW full time once their programming starts on TNT in September or October.

The heart of the matter

As reported, Jon Moxley sat down with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast and revealed why he signed with AEW. Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley touch on the fact that he feels he has something to prove in AEW. Mox goes on to say,

For me, it's about being the best version of myself finally and having the creative freedom...We're going to have that here in AEW...you know, from the first time, I talked with him, I've always been friends with Cody...Cody is like me...First and foremost, we're wrestling fans....We think of wrestling in a very similar way..wrestling can be anything.

Jon Moxley goes on to say that he doesn't give a s**t about WWE and that they're in the past. But he doesn't want to WWE to fail and that he hopes their (AEW) by-product makes their product better as all his friends and his wife work there.

He spoke further that he was intially scared of signing with a corporation. But he then said,

It's totally different. I love this for the boys, by the boys.

He was further encouraged when he met Tony Khan.

He's the exact opposite of Vince. I like him. He's a wrestling fan. You can discuss ECW PPVs from 1998...he's more a wrestling fan than Vince is.

What's next?

As noted, Jon Moxley will be facing Joey Janela as his first official AEW opponent at Fyter Fest. It sounds like Jon Moxley is going to be having a lot of fun in AEW as he looks to flex his creative muscle in the middle of the ring.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") AEW Roster
