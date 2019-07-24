AEW News: Jon Moxley sends chilling warning to Kenny Omega

Abhilash Mendhe

Moxley and Omega

What's the story?

At AEW All Out, Jon Moxley is all set to face off against Kenny Omega, in a match whose seeds were planted when Moxley attacked Omega in his AEW debut.

Moxley has now sent a warning to Omega, stating that he will hurt and injure him at All Out.

In case you didn't know...

Back in May, All Elite Wrestling presented its first-ever show, Double or Nothing. The event saw Jon Moxley making his thunderous debut in AEW and attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Moxley has been on a roll ever since then and went on to win the IWGP United States title by defeating Juice Robinson. All In's sequel event, All Out, sold out in 15 minutes and will be headlined by two big matches: Chris Jericho vs Hangman Page for the AEW World title, and Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega.

Also read: 4 big announcements AEW and TNT could make soon

The heart of the matter

AEW recently uploaded the second episode of The Road to AEW All Out on its official Youtube Channel. The closing moments of the episode see Moxley sending a warning to his All Out opponent. Here's what Moxley had to say to Omega:

Believe me brother, I'm taking it very very seriously. That's why I'm going all over Japan, learning all your styles, learning all your tricks of the trade, learning everything about who you are, what you do, where you come from. Kenny Omega, the myth, seems to think I'm some kind of joke. Well, we're gonna be in the ring together, I assure you it's not gonna be the least bit funny, when I break your f**king jaw. This ain't a f**king videogame dude. You only get one life. I'm trying to hurt you, I'm trying to injure you. I'm going to.

What's next?

All Out will emanate from the Sears Center Arena on August 31st.

Who will emerge victorious at All Out?