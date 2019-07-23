4 big announcements AEW & TNT could make soon

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 979 // 23 Jul 2019, 13:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the unthinkable happen?

The secondary Twitter account of AEW, AEWonTNT recently teased a major announcement on its handle.

The account stated that a major news is about to come anytime soon, and it has left the fans in a state of excitement. Many are speculating on what could be the news that's being promised to be delivered before All Out. AEW's first event, "Double Or Nothing", was a major hit, with a jam-packed card, an excellent brawl between Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes, and Jon Moxley's shocking debut at the end of the show.

The coverage the event garnered resulted in All Elite Wrestling's All Out PPV getting sold out in 15 minutes. The show will be headlined by Chris Jericho vs Adam Page for the AEW World title, and Jon Moxley vs Kenny Omega. As for the big news, let's look at 4 possible announcements AEW and TNT could make.

Also read: 5 past vs present clashes we saw on Raw Reunion

#4 A new title belt

Hart at Double or Nothing

The All Elite Wrestling World title was unveiled at Double Or Nothing, by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Soon after, it was announced that another major title would be unveiled at AEW All Out: the AEW Women's World title belt.

Now that AEW is keen on kicking off its weekly action, maybe we are in for another unveiling. For decades on end, one thing hasn't changed when it comes to a promotion's weekly shows. Be it the United States title in WCW, the Intercontinental title in WWE, or the X-Division title in Impact Wrestling, every promotion has had a mid-card title that's generally used to elevate a Superstar to the main event. The announcement that we are in for, could very well be about a mid-card belt. A TV title that WCW used to have back in the day could certainly work here.

1 / 4 NEXT