AEW News: Major championship to be unveiled at All Out

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
456   //    20 Jun 2019, 08:24 IST

Rhodes revealed that AEW will unveil the AEW Women's World Championship at the PPV
Rhodes revealed that AEW will unveil the AEW Women's World Championship at the PPV

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling's Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes recently made a huge announcement on the latest episode of The Road to Fyter.

Rhodes revealed that AEW will unveil the AEW Women's World Championship at the PPV.


In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling debuted on the wrestling scene with its first show last month, named Double Or Nothing. The PPV was incredibly well received by fans, with the card loaded with top-notch bouts, and former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose fka Jon Moxley making his thunderous debut at the end of the show.

During the PPV, WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart came out and unveiled the AEW World Title belt. The first-ever AEW World Champion will be determined at All Out when Chris Jericho faces Hangman Paget. Also, in a recent interview with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that AEW will have Women's Tag Team Title belts eventually.


The heart of the matter


Brandi appeared on the latest episode of The Road to Fyter and broke the news to AEW fans. She added that she can't reveal everything at this point, but confirmed that the Women's World Title will be unveiled at the PPV.

So we're very excited for everything that's going to be happening at All Out. Obviously I can't tell you everything, that would take away a lot of the magic and a lot of the fun. But I am excited that I can share at All Out we are going to be unveiling the women's world championship.

What's next?

AEW All Out will emanate from Sears Centre Arena in Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, Illinois on August 31, 2019

Are you excited for All Out?

AEW News & Rumors Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Brandi Rhodes
Contact Us