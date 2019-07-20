WWE News: Two former Superstars come out of retirement at indie event

Independent Wrestling

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstars Santino Marella and Damien Sandow recently wrestled at a Battle Arts Pro Wrestling show that emanated from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Marella picked up a win against Randy Bynoe, while Sandow defeated Timothy O'Connor.

In case you didn't know...

Santino Marella debuted in WWE back in 2007, when he was picked up from the live crowd to face Umaga for the Intercontinental Title. Marella ultimately won the match after interference by Bobby Lashley, becoming champion in his first match.

Over the next several years, Marella went on to become a mainstay in WWE, and was heavily promoted as a comedy act. Marella came close to winning the first-ever 40-Man Royal Rumble match in 2011, but was last eliminated by Alberto Del Rio.

Damien Sandow came in donning the persona of an intellectual, sophisticated heel, but was later paired up with The Miz. Soon after, Sandow turned into one of the most popular acts in WWE, as Damien Mizdow, The Miz's stunt double. It seemed like Mizdow would get a push due to his immense popularity, but nothing came of it.

The heart of the matter

A third neck injury back in 2014 resulted in Marella announcing his retirement, but he continued to make sporadic appearances over the next few years. Sandow, on the other hand, had been retired until now, and had stated that he wanted to focus on acting.

Marella posted several photos from his return to the ring, and dedicated the win to his deceased brother, who had passed away in 2018. Sandow seemed ecstatic on his pro-wrestling return, and had the following to say:

Oh pro wrestling, how I missed you! I was victorious in my first contest after 2 1/2 years. Very talented young man @irish_oconnor. However, when I was 19 or 20 , And I saw an advantage I capitalized. This is what I want to fix. No weakness, no entitlement, no mercy.

What's next?

Santino Marella is all set to return to WWE for the Raw Reunion episode that's going to emanate from Tampa, on July 22nd.

Will WWE give us a face-off between Marella and R-Truth?