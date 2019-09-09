AEW News: Kenny Omega cuts a weird, incoherent promo after PAC loss at All Out

Kenny Omega goes off the deep end!

In the latest of Being The Elite Ep. 169, Kenny Omega cut a very incoherent promo during the BTE mailbag segment of the show. The Young Bucks were visibly concerned about using the footage in the Being The Elite episode.

What happened at All Out between Kenny Omega and PAC?

Originally, Kenny Omega was set to take Jon Moxley at AEW All Out. The match was billed for months, until Moxley pulled out of the match due to a staph infection. This led to PAC taking the place of Jon Moxley. In a surprise finish, Kenny Omega lost his match at All Out to PAC.

What's wrong with Kenny Omega?

It's difficult to make out what Kenny Omega is saying in his promo. It looks like he's at a wedding and appears intoxicated in the video. He answers a question that was meant for SCU and goes on a rant about his loss to PAC at All Out. He makes up a question for himself as to how he will beat Jon Moxley at Full Gear, since he lost to PAC.

He says he doesn't care, but rants about "loving the people" and then says, "Look what you've done to me, Jon." The Young Bucks are shown watching the footage and look disturbed by Omega's antics.

Nick Jackson says that they can't use the footage, but Matt Jackson believes they should. Nick says that if they use this footage, the fans will think Omega is crazy. Matt says they should because Omega rarely provides much for them to use these days. Nick says that everyone is acting weird since All Out.

They even make a reference to Hangman Page, who is not returning Nick's text. Matt says that both Hangman Page and Moxley are competitive guys, before stating that everything will be fine.

You can watch the segment at 10:00 in the video below.

What's next for Kenny Omega?

It seems that Kenny Omega is spiraling after his loss to PAC at All Out. He has been booked in a match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear. It's going to be interesting to see how AEW books Kenny Omega going forward.