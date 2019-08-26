AEW News: Kenny Omega mocks Jon Moxley's injury; doesn't care if he comes back

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 244 // 26 Aug 2019, 21:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Choice words from Omega

On the Being The Elite Ep. 167, Kenny Omega had some choice words for Jon Moxley, on learning that Moxley had pulled out of their match at All Out. As many know by now, Moxley suffered a staph infection in his elbow and will require surgery. Kenny Omega was taken aback on hearing the news.

What did Kenny Omega say?

Kenny Omega cut a vicious promo on Jon Moxley. He proceeded to, in no uncertain terms, mock Jon Moxley's injury and took shots at his time in NJPW. Kenny Omega said,

"Wow, what a sad story, right? Don't you feel sorry for Jon Moxley? He just showed up, he defied the wrestling God, and he came to AEW , threw me off a stack of chips and then he went on his journey, a Warrior's Journey. He wanted to know what it's like to live a month in the life of Kenny Omega's shoes."

Kenny Omega says that Jon Moxley was the hot topic for 15 minutes. He mocked Jon Moxley's "Paradigm shift" quote and commented on his Japan matches.

"How did that tournament go in Japan? Did you win? I know I did! First try, got the shirt to prove it. You decided to check off all those boxes on that bucket list of yours. Did anyone really talk about you in Japan? You got a boo-boo on your elbow....What's your explanation? You're going to write a sappy tweet, apologizing to everyone. Make everyone feel bad for you."

"Did I go to Japan and wrestle 24 days of the month before fighting you? You see, I did this, Jon, it's called being a professional. What am I supposed to say? I was ready. I took you seriously. I never got myself injured. I got myself in the best shape of my life."

Kenny Omega accuses Jon Moxley of not taking the pay-per-view seriously and that he owes him and everyone else an apology. He said that Moxley was careless and blames him for the match being canceled. He also said,

"You left a lot of pieces, a lot of broken dreams and a lot of disappointed fans laid upon my feet. And they're begging for something now. What kind of wrestler does that?

Moxley then mocked Moxley further by sarcastically recounting all the various matches he has had since AEW Double or Nothing. He then ended the promo and said,

Advertisement

"You see, John, I would love to wish you a speedy recovery. That's what I'm supposed to say. But at this point, I could really give a s**t if you ever come back."

The promo starts at 0:00 and at 4:18

What's next for Jon Moxley?

It's most likely that Jon Moxley will eventually return. The timeline is unclear, but there is unfinished business between him and Kenny Omega. Omega's ruthless promo just laid the seeds for a future match. It's only a matter of time before these two battle it out in the squared circle.