AEW News: Kenny Omega says Jon Moxley is damaged goods!

On The Road to AEW All Out - Episode 05, Kenny Omega talked about his upcoming match with Jon Moxley and cut a promo on him. He says that Moxley is damaged goods and has to prove that he belongs in AEW.

At Double or Nothing, Kenny Omega lost his shot at the AEW World Championship when he was beaten by Chris Jericho. He was attacked by Jon Moxley after the match. Kenny Omega returned the favor by attacking Jon Moxley after he beat Joey Janela at Fyter Fest.

On the recent episode of Road to AEW All Out, Kenny Omega talked about how he lost his opportunity to be the first AEW World Champion. Omega said he was supposed to be the chosen one, but he failed.

Kenny Omega also said that his best performances have always been from behind. He believed that he's at his best when he has to work for something and that he owes a "Thank You" to Moxley. Kenny Omega explained,

You, You're going to be the one that inspires me to evolve! You're the one that's going to take me to the next level! You're the one that's going to bring me back to my feet, so I'm gonna show everyone just why people around here call me the best. I know where you come from.

I know your history, I know you're damaged goods and I know that you want to make a statement probably more than anyone and that feels me! I'm not going to let you to take the spotlight from me.

You're willing to put your reputation on the line, that's great! But now you're going to have to step through the ropes, step in my ring and prove that you belong here! Are you ready, Moxley?

Kenny Omega goes on to say that if Moxley is willing to sacrifice it all, then the real winners are the fans.

You can watch the promo at 9:14 in the video below

From Omega's promo, it seems that he's being set up for a redemption story. The promo also hints that Moxley is a very dangerous opponent and quite unlike anything that Kenny Omega has ever faced before. Who will win? Wrestling fans will soon find out at All Out.