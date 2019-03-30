AEW News: Kenny Omega signed only moments before Vegas Pool Party appearance

AEW Double Or Nothing Pool Party

What's the story?

Kenny Omega revealed in an interview with Alicia Atout that he only signed on the dotted line moments before he was announced at the AEW Double or Nothing Pool Party.

In case you didn't know

Kenny Omega recently signed with All Elite Wrestling as an Executive Vice President and in-ring performer. For months, it was speculated whether he would jump to WWE, AEW or stay with NJPW.

Kenny Omega made a name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and was also the IGWP Heavyweight champion. The Cleaner has proved himself time and again with excellent matches in the ring. He was also one of the leaders of The Bullet Club.

Over time, he formed a friendship with Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks. They created ALL In which was the catalyst for AEW. Kenny Omega also featured on that card facing off against Penta El Zero. After that match, he was attacked by Chris Jericho, which would again lay the foundation for a feud down the road.

The Heart of the matter

Kenny Omega sat down with Alicia Atout - AMBY interviews and spoke on a variety of things. Kenny Omega talks about the TSN documentary "Omega Man" and all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans.

He also spoke about when he actually signed with AEW.

When I knew I was going to sign, I wanted to announce it immediatley. But as you know...it was always...a plan with those guys...And I guess it was cooler to walk out of the press conference anyway but I did want to tell everyone

But truth be told, even when I made the decision..it was probably proper to do it at the press conference ....because I actually signed...like the real contract...just moments before walking out.

He also talked about CEO gaming and the potential revenue opportunities that lay in the future for AEW. On a lighter note, he even brought up his comic book fanboy roots declaring his love for Superman.

What's next?

Kenny Omega will be taking on Chris Jericho at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV on May 25, 2019.

