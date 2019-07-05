AEW News: Kenny Omega teases a possible appearance for top Japanese promotion

Kenny Omega

What's the story?

In a recent interaction with a fan on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega teased a possible return to his former home promotion DDT(Dramatic Dream Team) Pro-Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

In 2008, Kenny Omega made his debut for DDT Pro Wrestling after the promotion invited him over to Japan in order to wrestle Kota Ibushi, who inspired Omega to join DDT in the first place.

Omega and Ibushi eventually went on to form a tag team named Golden Lovers and won the KO-D Tag Team Championships in 2009. In 2011, Omega wrestled a 9-year old girl named Haruka in DDT in a match which went absolutely viral and even made the international news. This eventually led to Omega competing for All Japan Pro Wrestling and even saw him compete for New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Omega wrestled his final match for DDT, where he and Ibushi defeated Danshoku Dino and Konosuke Takeshita.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice-President, Kenny Omega was recently asked on Twitter if there is a possibility of DDT Pro-Wrestling's newest signee Chris Brookes joining his fellow colleague Michael Nakazawa in AEW.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion had a very interesting response, as Omega claimed that it could be him who might go over to DDT and give Brookes a visit instead.

Who knows, maybe I’ll have to go and visit him instead? 🤔 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 5, 2019

What's next?

This definitely isn't the first time Kenny Omega has teased a potential move over to DDT since his departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Therefore, it remains to be seen if he is indeed interested in making a one-off appearance for his former promotion.

However, Omega's current focus is towards his upcoming one-on-one clash against Jon Moxley at the upcoming ALL OUT pay-per-view.