AEW News: Kip Sabian on winning the first singles match in AEW history

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
19 Jul 2019, 11:24 IST


Kip Sabian wins the first-ever singles match in AEW history
Kip Sabian wins the first-ever singles match in AEW history

What's the story?

Recently, All Elite Wrestling star Kip Sabian talked with Chris Van Vliet on a wide range of wrestling topics.

Sabian shared his thoughts on being the victor of the first-ever singles match in AEW history.


In case you didn't know...


Kip Sabian is a British wrestler who is one of the youngest stars on the AEW roster. He began his career with World Association of Wrestling and became a part of the Ring of Honor roster back in 2018. In early 2019, Sabian signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, saw two matches being held on the pre-show. Adam Page won the #1 contender's Casino Battle Royal to kick off the show, while Sabian emerged victorious in the second match, which was the first-ever one-on-one encounter in AEW history. Sabian picked up a win over Sammy Guevara.

Also read: NXT Superstar Io Shirai shows off new look


The heart of the matter

While talking about winning the first-ever singles match in AEW, Sabian stated that no matter what happens next, no one will be able to take that win away from him and he will always be remembered as the first wrestler to win a singles match in AEW.

I didn't know that we were going to be closing the Double or Nothing Buy In so when I was told that I was like 'OK, this is the next level now. It's not just a match on it, it's closing the show. This is important.' Winning that match too, as I say in every interview I have is that it's something no one can ever take away from me. I was always the first person to win a singles match in AEW.

(Courtesy: Chris Van Vliet)

What's next?

Sabian seems to have what it takes to become a mainstay on the AEW roster for years to come. Hopefully, he gets ample opportunities to show off his talent in the promotion, as we move forward.

What are your views on Kip Sabian?




Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Sammy Guevara Kip Sabian
Contact Us