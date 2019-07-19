AEW News: Kip Sabian reveals the biggest change for him since signing with All Elite Wrestling

America or Bust

What's the story?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, All Elite Wrestling Superstar Kip Sabian revealed that the biggest change for him since signing with AEW has been moving to the United States.

In case you didn't know..

Kip Sabian recently signed with AEW and is considered a key part of their roster. He recently lost his match with Hangman Page at Fight for the Fallen. On the other hand, he also has the honor of winning the first-ever singles match in AEW.

\He won his bout against Sammy Guevara at AEW Double or Nothing's 'Buy-In'. His AEW win-loss record stands at 1-1.

Kip Sabian has an interesting background and comes from the UK. He also revealed that he's good friends with Will Ospreay and started in backyard wrestling with him.

The heart of the matter

Chris Van Vliet interviewed Kip Sabian and covered various topics such as his start in the business, his love for Spiderman, as well as the biggest change in his life since he signed with All Elite Wrestling -- moving to the United States. He said;

"Moving to the United States was probably the biggest change I guess. It was always something I already wanted to do at some point. Even before wrestling it was either going to be I wanted to move to Canada, I wanted to move to the United States or I wanted to become an Aborigine when I was was a kid because my dad bought me a boomerang when he went to Australia. But then I found out that it's not a career path so I had to settle for wrestling."

"So that's probably the biggest change, but wrestling-wise it's been a boom for me as well. A lot of people in the US aren't familiar with my name whereas in the UK it's a completely different ballgame. So for me, it's been a chance for me to show the US what I can do."

You can scroll to 3:00 in the video to see his comments!

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the transcription)

What's next?

While it's unknown whether Kip Sabian will show up at AEW All Out, it won't be surprising if he's booked in a single's match.