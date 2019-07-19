AEW News: Kip Sabian reveals that he started in Backyard wrestling with current NJPW Champion

What's the story?

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kip Sabian revealed that he started in backyard wrestling with Will Ospreay in the UK.

In case you didn't know..

Kip Sabian is one of the more interesting recruits in AEW. He recently competed against Hangman Page at Fight for the Fallen in a losing effort. He also holds the notable statistic of winning the first ever singles match in AEW History by beating Sammy Guevara at AEW Double or Nothing.

To most wrestling fans, Will Ospreay is probably one of the most popular pro wrestlers in the world right now. He is the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion in NJPW. Recently, he was involved in a Twitter spat with Seth Rollins.

The heart of the matter

Chris Van Vliet interviewed Kip Sabian on everything related to AEW - his career, his favorite wrestlers and how he got his start in the business. Kip Sabian then revealed that he started in backyard wrestling alongside Will Ospreay in the UK. He said they have been friends for 12 years. He also said;

Before starting wrestling, the real stuff, me and Will (Ospreay) would do backyard wrestling together. I'd get a train down to his house, stay for the whole weekend. We'd watch old school TNA matches, we'd watch a lot of Motor City Machine Guns back then.

Please scroll to 21:00 to watch the comments in the video below

(Special Thanks to Chris Van Vliet for the transcript)

What's next?

Kip Sabian feels like an interesting addition to the AEW Roster. While his AEW win-loss ratio is 1-1, it looks like there could big things expected of him in the near future. His status for AEW All Out is unknown, but it's likely that he may be involved in some capacity.