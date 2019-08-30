AEW News: Longtime WWE Superstar finally officially announced as joining All Elite Wrestling

Officially on the team

Dustin Rhodes had a very long on and off run with WWE throughout the years. During his career, where he was best remembered run as 'Goldust', Rhodes performed for WWE as the character for five different stints, throughout 24 years, making the character's original debut in 1995.

Most recently, Rhodes had wrestled as 'The Bizarre One' from 2013 until his contract expired this past March. Just before his WWE departure was officially revealed, Rhodes had been announced to be his brother Cody's opponent at All Elite Wrestling's Pay-Per-View debut, Double or Nothing, this past May.

Dustin makes it official

Despite being announced to face his brother at Double or Nothing, Rhodes was never actually said to have signed a contract. Some talk then came around that Rhodes was either working on a handshake contract or short-term contract. Rhodes would be unsuccessful in his match with Cody, but the two did wrestle an incredible match and arguably the best match of either man's careers.

Dustin and Cody reunited for a loss against The Young Bucks at AEW's Fight For The Fallen event, and Dustin hasn't wrestled for them since.

It has now been revealed that AEW has officially signed Dustin Rhodes to a contract, where he will continue to wrestle for the company, as well as also joining the coaching staff.

Dustin Rhodes Signs Multi-Year Wrestling Deal with AEW-- Rhodes Also Joins AEW Coaching Staff --

August 29, 2019 – AEW announced today that it has signed globally renowned wrestler Dustin Rhodes to a multi-year contract extension.

Dustin, still wrestling at the highest level in 2019, will continue his epic in-ring career, and he'll also join the AEW Coaching Staff as a Promo Coach and Match Producer, utilizing his expertise and vast experience to mentor younger wrestlers.

Dustin, who made his professional wrestling debut in 1988, is the son of the legendary Dustin Rhodes and brother of AEW's executive vice president Cody. The brothers clashed in an emotional, blood-soaked match at DOUBLE OR NOTHING in May with the victorious Cody asking Dustin to be his partner in a tag team match against The Young Bucks at FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN in July.

Dustin, who has held many titles across pro wrestling organizations throughout his 31-year career, is also an actor who has appeared in multiple films, videos and video games.

"Dustin Rhodes has had an incredible wrestling career that has spanned decades. His amazing journey brought him to AEW, and he's rejuvenated his career here. In addition to all of the wisdom he's shared with us as we've launched All Elite Wrestling, he's come here and worked so hard for us. His comeback match against his brother Cody at Double or Nothing was one of the most acclaimed bouts in recent years, and it marked a new chapter for all of us," said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. "Dustin and I had agreed weeks ago after Fight For The Fallen that we both wanted him to stay with All Elite Wrestling. He's already done so much for us, and I'm thrilled that it's official now that Dustin will be on our team going forward, both backstage and in the ring!"

What is next for Dustin Rhodes?

Now that Dustin Rhodes has signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling, we can expect to see him perform on more upcoming shows, possibly as early as this Saturday's All Out Pay-Per-View.

Not only does the 50-year old still have it in the ring, but his years of experience will be a very valuable asset to the AEW coaching staff.

