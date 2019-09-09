AEW News: Cody faces heat after he makes derogatory remarks; Company issues a statement in response

Cody isn't happy

Cody Rhodes is one of the biggest names in the world of pro-wrestling today. The face of AEW had sparked controversy recently as he participated in an offensive chant after his match at AAA's TripleMania PPV - which is AAA's biggest show of the year.

Cody had teamed with Psycho Clown and Cain Velasquez to take on Texano Jr, Killer Kross, and Taurus. While Cody's team won the match itself, it was the events after the match that sparked controversy.

After the match got over Psycho Clown asked Cody and Velasquez to join in the "p***" chant, which is considered a homophobic slur. Even though it has been used for a long time, it is still seen in poor light and is highly discouraged.

Cody issues an apology

SBNation's Outsports contacted AEW about the events of AAA and Cody's stance on them. Here is the statement issued by AEW:

Cody joined his teammates at AAA TripleMania for what he understood to be their post-match tradition in Mexico and was unaware of any negative connotations. Certainly the last thing Cody would want to do is to hurt or offend anyone, anywhere.

While it is certainly possible that Cody did not understand the ramifications of his actions at the grand show, it is very important for Superstars of his stature to be careful about what they say or do publicly.

More about Triple A

Triple A or AAA is one of the biggest promotions in Mexico. Not only that, the company also has tie-ups with major American promotions such as AEW and Impact Wrestling. The company will be hosting a show in association with Impact on September 15th in New York, as they continue to make a mark for themselves in the USA.

