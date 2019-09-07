Impact Wrestling Rumor Roundup: Former WWE Champion signs new deal, Released star gets 'private tryout' with World Wrestling Entertainment - 7th September 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 07 Sep 2019, 00:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has been on a roll as of late and has been putting forth consistent content for their fans. While WWE and AEW are the giants in the world of pro-wrestling, Impact has been around for a long time now and has gained a major fan following.

Let us take a look at 5 of the most interesting news and rumors from the 'Impact Zone' this week:

#5 Killer Kross rejects a 6-figure deal

There has been a lot of talk about the reasons why Killer Kross is not being featured on Impact Wrestling. Reports have indicated that the primary reason for this is the fact that Killer Kross did not agree to blade himself at Slammiversary as per the directives of the company. Instead, they had to use 'fake blood' as Kross was adamant on not cutting himself.

In the latest twist in this story, Impact Wrestling reportedly offered Kross a six-figure deal when the two parties met, however, Kross rejected the deal and is currently bound by his original contract which still has 18 months remaining.

More details on the deal as per PWI:

The report states Kross was offered a three-year deal worth $40,000 the first year, $60,000 in the second, and $80,000 in the final year. In total, $180,000 over the course of the three years. Another source told Johnson that those numbers are "outdated" and the final offer was much higher.

#4 Three top Superstars join the Impact Roster

As per reports from PWInsider, former Impact Superstar Mahabali Shera, who was also signed to WWE for a short period will be returning to Impact Wrestling soon, as the Indian Superstar was backstage during the Mexico tapings for the show.

Advertisement

Apart from Shera, another former WWE and WCW superstar Johnny Swinger has also signed a deal with Impact. As per the reports, Impact plans to use him as a veteran Superstar to help out the younger performers.

Famous Independent wrestler Joey Ryan is also reported to be at the tapings and was filming pre-tapes for the show.

1 / 3 NEXT