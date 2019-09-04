WWE Rumor Roundup: Stephanie McMahon confirms rumor about Vince McMahon, Unexpected change in title match for Clash of Champions - 4th September 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 04 Sep 2019, 23:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE

Welcome to today's rumor roundup where we try our best to bring you the most interesting stories of the day. With a spectacular Wrestling weekend featuring PPVs from AEW, NXT UK and NJPW this past week, RAW and SmackDown also managed to deliver well.

From Bayley's shocking heel turn to Rowan attacking Daniel Bryan, WWE had a lot of exciting moments for us. Let us take a look at the 5 most buzzworthy news and rumors in the world of sports entertainment for today:

#5 Injury update on Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling suffered their biggest setback when one of their biggest stars, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose had to pull out of the All Out PPV, where he was originally scheduled to face Kenny Omega.

The reason why Moxley had to miss All Out was due to suffering an MRSA infection in his elbow which he most likely suffered while competing in the G1 Tournament in NJPW. While PAC replaced Moxley in his match against Kenny Omega, the absence of the former WWE Champion was strongly felt at AEW's All Out PPV.

Jon Moxley is set to miss about 4 weeks of action since the infection. So, the current NJPW US Champion may return for AEW's first episode on TNT which airs on 2nd October 2019.

As per the latest reports from Wrestling Observer Radio, Jon Moxley is getting surgery for his infected elbow. However, it's not yet clear if that would change when he returns.

With Chris Jericho becoming the first AEW World Champion, it is clear that AEW will be using the veterans wisely by giving them a greater role in the promotion to help draw in the casual fans. This could mean that Mox will take center stage when he returns to AEW and most likely renew his feud with Kenny Omega.

1 / 4 NEXT