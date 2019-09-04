WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns to feud with former Intercontinental Champion after Clash of Champions

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 48 // 04 Sep 2019, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog

The ongoing saga featuring Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan took another interesting turn on SmackDown Live this week as not only did Rowan attack Reigns but also went on to decimate his 'intellectual peer' Daniel Bryan in surprising fashion.

While many backstage reports had indicated that WWE was planning a feud between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, it looks like they have decided to swerve the fans and decided to make Rowan the actual attacker behind the recent ambushes on The Big Dog.

Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns still the ultimate goal?

Even though it may look like Rowan's turn may lead to a feud between him and Bryan once his match with Roman Reigns gets over at Clash of Champions, reports have stated that WWE has not dropped the idea of a Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns match, and it will most likely still take place in the near future.

Here is what Cagesideseats stated:

Despite the angle on SmackDown Live this week, the speculation is still that Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan is the plan at some point in the near future.

Many fans have been speculating that Rowan's turn on Bryan may lead to the former Intercontinental Champion turning babyface again. However, that does not seem to be the intended plan as of now.

Greater chances are that Rowan's attack was merely a work pre-planned by Bryan himself to through the fans as well as Roman Reigns off.

Clash of Champions

At Clash of Champions, Rowan will get a major opportunity to face the former WWE Champion in a one-on-one contest, and it is likely that if Rowan can impress then he might get a singles push in the near future as well.

Advertisement

Do you think Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns is the way to go, or should WWE drop the feud entirely? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!

Also Read: Surprising real reason behind Bayley's heel turn; Major reunion plans for faction