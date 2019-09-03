WWE Rumors: Surprising real reason behind Bayley's heel turn; Major reunion plans for faction

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 984 // 03 Sep 2019, 12:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Best for business!

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW had its fair share of surprising moments, but the one that truly stood out was the ultimate babyface Bayley finally turning heel.

This turn came out of nowhere, as Bayley joined her former Tag Team partner by assaulting the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Bayley currently holds the SmackDown Women's Championship and reports indicate that the reason behind her turn could be to push Liv Morgan as the top babyface woman on SmackDown.

Liv Morgan to get a push?

Liv Morgan, who was a member of the Riott Squad has been out of action ever since she took a break from WWE to ' find her true self'.

As per Cagesideseats, the reason behind Bayley's actions on RAW was related to Liv Morgan getting a major push soon:

Bayley’s actions from last night’s Raw triggered speculation about Liv Morgan being pushed as a face challenger on SmackDown, and that there’s a long term plan in place to split the NXT Horsewomen for a big reunion moment down the road.

Major plans for the Horsewomen reunion

As stated, it looks like WWE has a long-drawn plan for the 4 Horsewomen of NXT - Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair - to have a reunion down the road.

While all four Superstars have shown tremendous growth ever since they moved to the main roster, Bayley was the closest to her character in NXT up until RAW this week.

Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks

The Man, Becky Lynch will be putting her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Sasha Banks at the upcoming Clash of Champions event. While it is difficult to say if Bayley will somehow be involved in this program, it will be quite interesting to see how WWE book a heel Bayley.

Also Read: 5 Forgotten Superstars who would be absolutely perfect for Bray Wyatt's new faction