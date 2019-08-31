5 Forgotten Superstars who would be absolutely perfect for Bray Wyatt's new faction

Bray Wyatt has been the talk of the town ever since his 'Firefly Funhouse' segments started airing on RAW. As if those weren't enough to capture the fancy of the WWE Universe, he reinvented himself as 'The Fiend' - a character whose eeriness could be compared to that of The Undertaker of the early '90s.

Recent reports have indicated that Wyatt will be competing for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell. While The Fiend is more than capable of taking care of himself, Wyatt has always excelled as the leader of a faction.

It would be rather interesting if WWE decides to give Wyatt some partners in crime which will only solidify him as a cult leader. Let us take a look at the 5 best fits for a possible 'New Wyatt Family':

#5 Luke Harper

Luke Harper was one of the most underrated Superstars on the roster - but this was way back when he was used somewhat regularly. Harper started his WWE career as part of the first incarnation of the Wyatt family along with Rowan and Bray Wyatt.

While Harper could never really leave Wyatt's shadow while part of the faction, he did not make much of a mark during his singles run either - although he did have a rather forgettable reign as the Intercontinental Champion on one occasion.

Harper had requested his release from WWE via Twitter which reportedly did not go down well with the management. Not only was his release denied but Harper has not been seen in action since.

It is quite likely that Harper will leave WWE once his contract is up, but the best way to utilize this monster would be by giving back his original role to him - that of Bray Wyatt's most loyal henchman.

